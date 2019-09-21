Jodi Chadwick‘s athletic career inspired her to study and work in the healthcare field.
Chadwick is a Council Bluffs native and a member of Lewis Central High School’s Class of 1992. She was a dedicated athlete in high school, with her passion being softball. Upon graduation, Chadwick went to Minnesota State University at Mankato to play softball and study nursing for three years before moving back to the area to finish her degree at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Chadwick has been a registered nurse for 21 years, and she’s been working at OrthoNebraska in Omaha for nearly 10 years. She said it’s been a great place to work. She said the staff is like family to her and she sees many patients with sports injuries, so she has a personal connection with many who walk through the hospital doors.
Chadwick has two children, Lewis Central Middle School sixth-grader Emelia Chadwick and Lewis Central High School freshman Sam Chadwick, and they’ve inherited her passion for sports. The two are both all-season athletes, and Sam is in the middle of freshman football season. Chadwick was there to cheer him on as the Titans took on Thomas Jefferson at Wickersham Stadium yesterday evening. The freshman also plays basketball and baseball and runs track. Emelia plays volleyball, basketball, soccer and, of course, softball. Chadwick said she loves seeing her kids grow as athletes and experience the same joys that she did while on the field of play.
“Sports have always just been a huge part of my life,” she said. “And since I’ve had kids, they’re just as active and involved as I was, which is nice.”
