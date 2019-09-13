Jon Christensen has seen a lot of the Midwest from the seat of his Ford Model A. Christensen is a Webster City native who is currently living in Johnston.
He is a Model A owner, and he and his son, Barry, were spotted in Council Bluffs with the Central Iowa Model A Club yesterday for part of GAMARAI. GAMARAI, which stands for Great Annual Model A Ride Around Iowa, is kind of like the RAGBRAI for Model A enthusiasts. Club members departed from Des Moines Monday and toured southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
“It’s been a really good experience,” he said. “It’s been raining a little bit, but we’ve been meeting a lot of great people and seeing a lot of museums.”
Christensen’s Model A is a two-door made in 1929 and he bought it in 1961. The original license plate is still attached to the vehicle and looks brand new. He said he’s been a member of the Central Iowa Model A Club since the 1960s and has put more than 100,000 miles on his ride with the group and himself, mostly around the Midwest. He said he’s made many lasting friendships throughout his decades with the club, and he loves the freedom of the open road.
“It’s the people,” he said. “They’re just fun to be around and we love getting out to see new things.”
