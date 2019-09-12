Kate Koenig went on a little shopping spree with her mom at the Council Bluffs Public Library Wednesday morning.
Kate, 3, was born in Council Bluffs and is a preschooler at Montessori Children’s House. As raindrops fell over Council Bluffs Wednesday morning, she was busy picking through various items at the toy grocery store in the library’s youth services department.
She grabbed some tasty-looking treats to make a fruit salad, and she even picked out a bouquet of flowers for her mom, BobbiAnn.
Kate is a big fan of the library, and when she isn’t doing some freestyle playing around the youth department she enjoys free programming like morning story time sessions.
Kate doesn’t have any pets at home but she said that she loves animals, especially monkeys. Her mom said they love visiting Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. She made sure to spend extra time at the Hubbard Gorilla Valley when visiting the zoo this summer.
Speaking of summer, Koenig spent a lot of time with family and friends up in Logan, where she and her 6-year-old sister, Claire, enjoyed plenty of fun in the sun at the Jim Wood Aquatic Center.
Kate’s sister is a first-grader at Logan-Magnolia Elementary School. Kate said she misses her every day she’s in class in Harrison County; however, she loves all the mommy time she can get when Claire is away.
