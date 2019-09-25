Kaya Markuson is an avid dancer, performing on the stage and on the field of play.
Markuson, 16, is a Council Bluffs native and a junior at Thomas Jefferson High School. She attended Walnut Grove Elementary School and Wilson Middle School before arriving at T.J., where she started her first year as an upperclassman just weeks ago. A little more than halfway through her high school career, Markuson said she’s enjoyed her experience so far.
“It’s been pretty good so far,” she said. “There’s just a lot of nice people here.”
Markuson is heavily-involved outside the classroom, working a part-time job and performing and competing with the T.J. dance team and show choir. She recently performed at Wickersham Stadium Friday night as the Jacket dance team performed a Michael Jackson- and Justin Timberlake-themed halftime show during T.J.’s home football game against Lewis Central. Markuson is the dance captain for the show choir, which is working on a set ahead of competition season this winter. She said she loves the energy and feeling she gets when performing in front of a big crowd.
Saturday afternoon, Markuson was spotted at the West Broadway Hy-Vee, where she and her fellow Jacket dance team members volunteered for the grocery store’s fall festival. Markuson and her teammates helped watch over the festivities as families played games, had lunch and enjoyed other entertainment. Markuson said she loves working with little kids and that she also enjoys spending time with her teammates outside of school. Now that she’s an upperclassman, Markuson said she’s taken a leadership role in mentoring the younger members of the Jacket dance team.
“It’s kind of different, because the last few years, (the upperclassmen) have been helping me,” she said. “But now that I’ve been the one helping other people, it gives me a sense of leadership. I love watching everyone get better.”
