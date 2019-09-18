McKenna Scott is a young part of a big Falcon family.
McKenna, 6, is a Council Bluffs native and a kindergartener at St. Albert Elementary School. She is the daughter of Beth and Dale McKenna. Dale was the boys varsity head basketball coach for 14 years before leaving the school two years ago. McKenna has many siblings who are current and former St. Albert students, as well. Her little brother, Quinten, is a pre-k 3 student, her older brothers, A.J. and Braden, are a sophomore and senior, and her older sister, Jordan, is a graduate of St. Albert who is currently enrolled at Iowa State University.
McKenna hasn’t been 6 for long, as her birthday was just this past Saturday. She said her dad and grandpa also have September birthdays, so they held one big party this weekend for all of them to celebrate. She said she got a nail polish kit, complete with unicorn stickers, for her present, but she hasn’t gotten to use it yet. The St. Albert dress code prohibits flashy nail polish, so she is saving it for some weekend fashion fun.
McKenna had a fun summer with her family, complete with a camping trip and a weekend at Adventureland in Des Moines, but now she is settled back into the classroom. She said her new teacher, Shawn Behne, is really nice and she’s making new friends. She is also a part of the St. Albert youth soccer team, and she had a game last night at the Council Bluffs Recreation Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.