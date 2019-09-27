Miranda McQuillan is ready to find the right cheese for you.
McQuillan was born and raised in Omaha and lives there today. She is the deli manager and American Cheese Society Certified Cheese Professional at Hy-Vee, 2323 W. Broadway, where she’s been for the past year and a half.
McQuillan’s introduction to the cheese world began in college as a student at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln in 1997. She was studying advertising and French, and she studied at the Center Linguistique Applique at the University of Franche-Comté in Besançon, France, for a semester. The two cities have partnerships with the schools. During her time there, she would take in the culture and go out and socialize in French. She said a good time to chat was over some wine and cheese, and she began trying new things while on her adventures. She said the region is known for its comté cheese, which has become one of her favorites. She said the cheeses from the region are often the favorites of many cheesemongers, makers and lovers alike.
After college, McQuillan worked as the cheese manager for Wild Oats in Omaha, a natural grocer that was later bought by Whole Foods. She later worked in marketing for the company and lived in Chicago and Las Vegas until the Whole Foods purchase, and then she returned home. McQuillan ran cheese counters at Kroger stores in Omaha for nine years before taking her career to Council Bluffs. During her time with Kroger, McQuillan became a Murray’s Cheese Master in New York and became an American Cheese Society Certified Cheese Professional. She said there are less than 1,500 Ceritified Cheese Professionals in the world, and 10 of them work in various Hy-Vee stores throughout the Midwest.
McQuillan said she has loved her time at Hy-Vee. She said her deli staff is an absolute delight and she enjoys the location. Being close to downtown Omaha and one of the nearest grocery stores to the interstate, she gets to meet all sorts of different people. She said there’s always something going on at the store.
“I’ve worked in a lot of grocery stores over the years, and I just love the community feel here,” she said.
McQuillan said she is always trying to bring in new, unique cheeses and other products, and she likes collaborating on specials and events with the Hy-Vee Market Grill staff. She said one of her favorite parts of the job is turning people on to cheeses and foods they’ve never tried before, as well as helping curate party dishes.
“I love helping people find the perfect food for any event,” she said. “So stop in and see me for all your cheese and party food needs.”
