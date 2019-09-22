Morgan Way just started high school, and her dance team family has helped her feel at home during the transition from middle school.
Morgan, 14, is a Council Bluffs native and a freshman at Thomas Jefferson High School. She attended Walnut Grove and Rue elementary schools and Wilson Middle School before arriving at T.J. just weeks ago.
Yesterday afternoon, Morgan was spotted at the West Broadway Hy-Vee, where she and her fellow Jackets dance team members volunteered for the grocery store’s fall festival. Morgan and her teammates helped watch over the festivities as families played games, had lunch and enjoyed other entertainment. Morgan said she loves working with little kids and that she also enjoys spending time with her teammates outside of school.
Like many students her age, Morgan said she was nervous about taking the step up to high school; however, she said she started practicing and conditioning with the dance team in the early summer. She’s never formally taken studio dance lessons, but she’s been bopping along to her favorite music since she was little. She said spending time with the team and making new friendships really helped prepare her for the first day of classes. She said the transition has been great thanks to the friendly faces she’s encountered on her journey so far.
“It’s Morgan easier than middle school,” she said. “It’s nice, there’s a lot more freedom in high school.”
