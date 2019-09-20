His name is Rio and he waltzes on his leash.
Rio the cat is a 10-year-old male domestic shorthair available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. He was brought in as an owner surrender on Sept. 4 due to a “living situation” with his previous owner. Rio is a big ball of love, literally, weighing in at just under 20 pounds.
He is well-behaved and quite friendly. He is currently in a colony with a handful of other cats and he gets along with them just fine, and when humans enter the room he is ready to give as much affection as they will take. He is a great lap cat candidate, and may even be a nice outdoor companion as he is harness- and leash-trained.
Midlands is still offering cats 1 year or older for $25, so Rio is a great value for the volume of cat involved. His adoption also includes a leash and harness, so he’ll be ready to strut his stuff.
In other shelter news, Midlands is promoting its upcoming Halloween Howl 5K fun run and walk fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 26. The event will start at New Horizon Presbyterian Church and the route will run along the Valley View Drive trail. Runners and walkers are encouraged to bring the furry friends and are certainly welcome to wear costumes. The entry fee is $20 through Oct. 18 and includes a shirt. Registration after costs $25. Participants can register online and at the shelter.
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society’s Facebook page.
