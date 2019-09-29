Sophia Plunkett walked for a purpose yesterday.
Sophia, 10, was born and raised in Council Bluffs and she is currently a fifth-grader at Edison Elementary School. In the final year of her time at Edison, Sophia said she is looking ahead to future and is eager to take the step up to middle school. She’s been playing softball the past few years and said she is interested in continuing with the sport in middle school and high school.
Saturday morning, Sophia, many of her family members and several others gathered at Roberts Park to support Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center during its annual Journey of Hope Walk, a three-mile jaunt that runs from Roberts Park to Big Lake Park and back. The walk raises money for Wings of Hope, which provides free services and support for cancer patients and their caregivers. The walk is personal for Sophia, who was walking in support of her grandma, Sandra Sophia, who was in attendance and is currently battling cancer. Sophia said it was nice to see more than 75 people all gathered for the same cause. She said she knows how much cancer affects families across the world.
Sophia said the rest of her Saturday would be pretty relaxed. This afternoon, however, she said she will be partying down at Thunderbowl for her cousin’s birthday. She’s looking forward to a fun end to the weekend before hitting the books again Monday morning.
