Spencer Coon is keeping his future open as he finishes out his senior year.
Coon, 18, is an Omaha native who has been living in Carter Lake for the past six years. He continued studying in Omaha at Mary Our Queen Catholic School in Omaha, where he finished his middle school career before transferring to St. Albert High School his freshman year. He moved to Abraham Lincoln High School for his sophomore year, but he said something was missing. He transferred back to St. Albert last year and he just started his senior year a few weeks ago. He said he just knew that his Falcon family was right for him.
“I missed my friends and the teachers,” he said. “It’s a small school, so you don’t have to worry about getting lost, and you can fit in with pretty much everyone here.”
Coon is preparing for college, but he isn’t quite sure which direction he is going just yet. One option is to study welding at Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny. Coon said he recently got into welding, and even asked for a welder for Christmas. He said he hasn’t put it down since. He also took a course at Iowa Western Community College over the summer, which he passed after welding a cube that could hold water and didn’t leak. He said that with his already-learned skills and the high demand for trade workers like welders, it’s a career option that makes sense. He is also a man of science, and has a passion for physics. Northwest Missouri State or the University of Iowa are his schools of choice for that route, and he plans on touring both campuses soon.
Coon keeps busy outside the classroom, competing on the varsity wrestling team and spending his off time working on cars. Official wrestling practice starts in November, but he said his team will be hitting the gym soon for lifting and conditioning. Coon loves working with his hands, and he is always tinkering around in his garage. He said he just finished installing a new motor for a 2007 Subaru WRX that he plans on selling before moving on to his next project.
As busy as he is in his daily life, Coon said he is trying to cherish all the time he can with his friends as his final year of high school zooms by.
“I’m hoping to make a lot more memories and get closer with my classmates before we all go off to college and continue on with our lives,” he said.
