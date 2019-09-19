Stella Roberts love spending time with her sister and aunt at the Council Bluffs Public Library.
Stella, turning 2 in November, is a Council Bluffs native and a regular in the library’s youth services department. She was spotted there yesterday morning with her 5-year-old sister, Leah, and her aunt, Mysti Rolenc. Rolenc watches the girls during the day and said the library is a frequently-visited spot for the three.
She said Stella loves dancing around during music time or listening along during a story book session when they’re not running around playing with other kids. Stella and her sister got up close and personal with some farm life yesterday when youth services assistant Theresa DeWitt brought one of her chickens in for a presentation on raising poultry.
Her older sister was very hands on, but Stella was a little wary. She was still sure to get in close for a nice look at the bird’s soft plumage.
Rolenc said Stella and her sister love going to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. Stella’s favorite exhibit is the aquarium, where she can walk right up to the glass and watch penguins zoom by. The three went to the zoo Tuesday and enjoyed seeing the aquatic animals, as well as those on land and in the sky.
They had a long, busy morning, and Stella and company were about ready for nap time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.