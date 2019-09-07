Tiffany Yakes-Starr remembers her grandmother, Anne, as much more than just someone with Alzheimer’s.
“She was a music teacher for years,” Yakes-Starr shares. “When Alzheimer’s set in, she couldn’t remember my dad or me; she couldn’t walk or talk. But when she sat at a piano, the music of Mozart and Bach came flowing. It gave us great comfort that she could still express herself through music. I knew that the person I knew and loved was still inside,” she said.
Tiffany is a member of the Council Bluffs Walk committee and helps plan and coordinate the annual event held in Council Bluffs. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held in 18 communities in Iowa and is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
Born in Ohio, Yakes-Starr lived in several states before making her home in Malvern. She lives with her husband, Jim Starr, and has two children, Alexandria, 22, and Kristopher, 19.
Yakes-Starr’s love for her grandmother inspired a career spent working with seniors. After working in hospice care for much of her life, Yakes-Starr came to CountryHouse Council Bluffs in 2019 and serves as a Senior Living Consultant. CountryHouse is the official sponsor for the Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer’s and hosts a monthly Alzheimer’s Association Support Groups for caregivers and people with dementia.
“Working with seniors is my calling,” says Yakes-Starr. “I really fell in love with how real and honest they are, which to me is so refreshing.”
Yakes-Starr looks forward to sharing CountryHouse’s vision throughout Council Bluffs and surrounding communities.
For more information on how you can help in the fight to end Alzheimer’s, donate, start/join a walk team or volunteer for the Walk Planning Committee, visit the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter at alz.org/iowa or contact Marsha Williams at 712-308-8946.
