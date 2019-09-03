Tim Cortney, a Fairbury, Nebraska, native, has worked in Council Bluffs since 1998. He has been a financial advisor with Edward Jones since 2010.
Starting in 2016, Edward Jones signed on as the national presenting sponsor for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, making 2019 their fourth year associated with the walk, and has contributed millions since 2016 to find a cure.
While Cortney is fortunate and has not seen Alzheimer’s affect any immediate family members, he has seen what the disease has done to others and the toll it takes on the families experiencing this devastating disease.
“The pains that families go through seem unlimited; emotionally, physically, psychologically, financially and spiritually,” he said.
Iowa has the seventh highest Alzheimer’s death rate in America. Currently 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. By 2050, this number is projected to rise to nearly 14 million.
Cortney has also seen the impact it has on the caregivers of a loved one through clients and Edward Jones colleagues and on a personal note, his branch team partner.
This is why he is passionate about raising awareness of this disease and finding a cure so that one day we can call someone a survivor of Alzheimer’s.
For more information on how you can help in the fight to end Alzheimer’s, donate, start/join a walk team or volunteer for the Walk Planning Committee for the Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer’s being held at the River’s Edge Pavilion at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park on Saturday, Sept. 7th, visit the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter at alz.org/iowa or contact Marsha Williams at 712-308-8946.
To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and available resources, call the toll-free Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
