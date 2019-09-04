Melinda Shackelford, RN, of Clarinda, works as the Healthcare Coordinator at Arlington Place of Red Oak. Melinda is a team captain for the Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer’s and led their first fundraiser this summer.
Shackelford’s grandma passed away from Alzheimer’s last summer. Along with being an advocate for her memory care residents, she thought hosting a fundraiser would be a way to raise money to help fund research for this life-stealing disease.
The fundraising event was held this summer and included a free-will offering meal provided by local supporters St Croix Hospice and Flying J Tile & Excavation, a Kiss-the-Pig coin war, T-shirt sales and prizes donated by local residents and merchants were raffled off. The event raised $500 for the Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
As the nurse in charge of a 10-bed memory care unit, Shackelford knows the devastation that can occur in the resident’s and families’ lives.
“My goal is to make every day better for each of them. If you have the ability to help financially, emotionally or physically by attending a walk, volunteering in a memory care unit, or just supporting friends and family, please do.”
Shackelford shares a quote she is fond of and encourages all to remember: “There is one thing Alzheimer’s cannot take away, and that is love. Love is not a memory — it’s a feeling that resides in your heart and soul,” — Anonymous.
For more information on how you can help in the fight to end Alzheimer’s, donate, start/join a walk team or volunteer for the Walk Planning Committee for the Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer’s being held at the River’s Edge Pavilion at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park on Saturday, Sept. 7th, visit the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter at alz.org/iowa or contact Marsha Williams at 712-308-8946.
To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and available resources, call the toll-free Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
