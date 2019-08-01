Joyce Mahl the QRS specialist at Child Care Resource and Referral under West Central Community Action, manages the Quality Rating System (QRS) for Region 3, covering 17 counties in Southwest Iowa.
She works with the CCR&R child care consultants and child care providers to complete QRS applications to send to DHS where they are reviewed and the program receives their quality rating. Mahl believes that QRS applications are working documents that providers can use for continuous quality improvement at every level.
CCR&R is a program to support quality child care throughout the state of Iowa. CCR&R is available to assist families in selecting child care providers who best meet the needs of a child and their family. Children deserve our best. Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral provides resources, education, and advocacy to support quality child care.
If you or someone you know are interested in our services to provide quality care or place children in quality child care, contact Mahl for more information 712-322-6261. Check out our website at iowaccrr.org/ and follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/SWIOWACCRR/?tn-str=k*F
West Central Community Action is a nonprofit organization that covers 10 counties in southwest Iowa. WCCA offers many programs that serve families and individuals. WCCA stands by their mission: empowering families and individuals to achieve their highest potential
Are you wondering how you can be involved? WCCA invites you to join us in helping change lives in your community. Please drop off donations to your local WCCA office or send donations to 1408 IA-44 Harlan, Iowa 51537.
Looking for more opportunities to be involved or a list of donation items? Contact your local WCCA office and ask how!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.