The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will be impacted by high chances of showers throughout the day.
A small breeze from the south will lead to a high of 61 by this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, showers will continue till 1 a.m. with temperatures in the 40s.
Saturday morning there is a chance of frost before 8 a.m.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Showers, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 61. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 11 to 14 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.