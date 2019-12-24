In memory of Joseph B Carter $100
Bethany Presbyterian Church Circle 4 $75
In memory of Carolyn Hannan $100
Tamara Doll $1,000
In memory of my wife, Jo Ann Kenney. Terry Kenney $100
Julie and Mike Reilly $250
Alice Edwards $50
Anonymous $500
2019 Goodfellows Donation Goal: $40,500
Donations received to date: $19,689
Today’s donations: $2,175
Total amount raised to date: $21,864
Iowa West Grant earned so far: $14,648.88
Remaining Iowa West Grant to be earned: $10,351.12
Needed to obtain Iowa West grant: $18,636
