In memory of Joseph B Carter $100

Bethany Presbyterian Church Circle 4 $75

In memory of Carolyn Hannan $100

Tamara Doll $1,000

In memory of my wife, Jo Ann Kenney. Terry Kenney $100

Julie and Mike Reilly $250

Alice Edwards $50

Anonymous $500

2019 Goodfellows Donation Goal: $40,500

Donations received to date: $19,689

Today’s donations: $2,175

Total amount raised to date: $21,864

Iowa West Grant earned so far: $14,648.88

Remaining Iowa West Grant to be earned: $10,351.12

Needed to obtain Iowa West grant: $18,636

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.