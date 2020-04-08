The Iowa Western Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams are moving from Division I to Division II.
On Tuesday, the National Junior College Athletic Association Board of Regents Appeal Committee voted unanimously to grant Iowa Western’s request to move both programs to Division II. The Reiver men will begin competing at the Division II level in the upcoming 2020-21 season, while the women will start in the 2021-22 season.
Iowa Western President and interim Athletic Director Dr. Dan Kinney said the administration has been discussing the move to Division II for more than a year.
“It’s something we’ve thought about for a long time. One of the things that we want in our basketball programs is to recruit more local students, and that hasn’t been the case in the past, so that was one of the reasons we moved to Division II,” Kinney said. “There’s a lot of competition in Iowa. Most of the community colleges are Division II in men’s and women’s basketball. That provides us with a lot fuller schedule with some really good competition. I think we’re going to have a lot more local athletes on those two teams, and that’s important to us.”
At this time, these are the only two programs that will be reclassified, according to Kinney.
“We’re not thinking of any other moves at this point,” he said.
In an email provided by Iowa Western Vice President of Marketing/Public Relations Don Kohler, the following four items were listed as benefits of the decision:
- Bring in more local area basketball recruits.
- Create a better scheduling agreement with the seven other Division II basketball programs in the state.
- Realize significant savings in scholarship allotment.
- Create sizeable savings to the travel budget.
According to the NJCAA website, Division I schools may grant full athletic scholarships (tuition, books, fees, room and board), up to $250 in course required supplies and transportation costs one time per academic year to and from the college by direct route. Each sport has limits on the number of scholarships that can be granted. Meanwhile, Division II schools may grant athletic scholarships, but scholarships are limited to tuition, books, fees and up to $250 in course required supplies. Each sport has limits on the number of scholarships that can be granted.
The reason the men’s team will make the move first is because of the vacancy of the head coaching position up until March 24, when it was announced that former assistant coach Chad Van Riessen had been promoted to head coach.
“The reason for the difference is, because we had a coaching vacancy (for men’s basketball), there hadn’t been any recruiting done, so we didn’t have any athletes that would be impacted by the move this next year,” Kinney said. “On the women’s basketball side, (head coach Lindsey Vande Hoef) can tell her new recruits, look, we’re going to move to Division II in another year, so they know what they’re getting into.”
Van Riessen sees the move as a positive step and one that is on par with his recruiting strategy.
“I’m excited about the opportunity that presents itself for our program and our players,” he said. “Obviously, this will cut down our out-of-state travel significantly, just based off of a scheduling standpoint. We’re always going to start our recruiting process from around the Council Bluffs area, then build out. That’s always been my approach with recruiting, so obviously that fits in with my philosophy.”
Van Riessen also said his current players were receptive to the news.
“I addressed it as going Division II would be a possibility, and just kind of let them know so they wouldn’t be in the dark on it,” Van Riessen said. “I didn’t have any resistance from the guys. They still seemed very positive about continuing their playing and academic careers at Iowa Western for next season.”
As for IWCC’s current A.D. search after Jeremy Capo stepped down on March 19, Kinney says that is up in the air as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“We’re not even going to begin that until probably June. It just depends on how this pandemic goes,” Kinney said. “It would be difficult to really do that at this point in time, so we’re not even going to start it until we have better knowledge of what to expect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.