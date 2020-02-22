With one last opportunity, Lewis Central’s Tanner Higgins wanted to reach the goal he had held throughout his high school career.
He made that mark on Saturday, along with a number of Underwood, Riverside, AHSTW, and Tri-Center wrestlers.
Despite suffering a 10-3 loss to Bettendorf’s Logan Adamson, Higgins reached the medal stand at the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament in his final season as a Titan.
“The No. 1 goal for him was to be on the stand this year, and he achieved his goal,” Lewis Central coach Doug Kjeldgaard said. “He worked hard. It takes a lot of work to just get to that point. He’s probably spent a lot of time thinking about it since the state tournament last year.”
Higgins showed his perseverance when Adamson scored two early takedowns in the first period. Instead of staying down, Higgins secured a reversal to put himself back in the match.
Adamson bounced back as well, recording two takedowns in the final two periods.
“That reversal felt good because I knew I could work him on top, I knew I could score some points,” Higgins said. “The problem was just I had to get on top. The guy had really good [defense], really good fighting hands, so it was tough to get back in that position.”
Tri-Center senior Bryson Freeberg ended his career on a high note as well, but it still included a couple of rough outings.
After losing in the semifinals on Friday, Freeberg fell to Bedford-Lenox’s Drew Venteicher in a sudden-victory period in his first consolation match.
Following the first three periods that saw both escape once, Freeberg nearly picked up a takedown to clinch the win before Venteicher came through with one of his own with just under 30 seconds remaining.
Freeberg proceeded to finish the tournament — and his career — with a 5-2 victory over West Bend-Mallard’s Connor Fehr in the fifth-place bout.
“My last two matches, I moved away from winning them, so that took a lot out of me mentally and physically,” Freeberg said. “But it was nice to finish this tournament out with a big win.”
Things also worked out for AHSTW’s Gavyn Fischer.
Fischer won his first match of the tournament by fall before dropping a bout to Lisbon’s Cole Clark to fall to the consolations.
From there, Fischer went 1-1 and ultimately won his seventh-place match, 8-6, over Western Christian’s Eli Van Ginkel.
Those same things didn’t go well for Underwood, however.
While the Eagles placed three grapplers in the finals, all three in the consolation bracket dropped their medal matches in the blood round.
Stevie Barnes won on a 3-2 decision before his medal match at 120 pounds, but Heigen Heistand of Logan-Magnolia overcame him to take the bronze, 3-1.
Seniors Zane Ziegler and Blake Thomsen both lost their fifth-place matches.
West Sioux’s Cullen Koedam held Ziegler scoreless and finished with a 5-0 victory, while Thomsen dropped a sudden-victory match by fall in 6:48.
Just as Higgins and Freeberg were the only ones competing for their schools on Saturday, Riverside’s Jace Rose represented his team at 113 pounds as the only Bulldog.
After falling in the semifinals to Clayton McDonough of Central Springs, Rose toppled Lisbon’s Cade Siebrecht, 5-2, before dropping the third-place match to West Sioux’s Braden Graff, 2-1.
Unlike some of the careers that came to an end on Saturday, Rose still has two years of wrestling left. After a solid tournament in 2020, he’ll look to build on it next season.
“He had a good tournament — just would have liked to finish with that win [for] third place,” Riverside coach Casey Conover said. “You’ve got to be proud of how he did overall. He had a good tournament, wrestled with intensity and aggressiveness. Now, we got to start building for next year.”
