Zane Perez
Turned 2 on July 25th!
Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 28, 2019 @ 3:16 am
View All Auctions Auctions Newsletter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.