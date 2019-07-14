Lyle and Beverly will be celebrating their 67th anniversary, July 20, 2019. They also will be celebrating Lyle’s 86th birthday and Beverly’s 85th birthday.
Lyle and Beverly have 3 children, Gary (Kim), both deceased, Terry, of Kansas City, Kan., and Larry (Pam), of Wichita, Kan. They also have 1 grandchild, Joshua Armstrong, of Omaha, Neb.
Their children are hosting an open house July 20, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Linden Place, 25 Linden Ave. S., in the community room. Please use the North Broadway entrance.
Lyle and Beverly request that no gifts be given.
