Steve and Marge Leaders are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Steve and Marge met during the West Pottawattamie County Fair in 1967 and spend the summers cruising Broadway, meeting friends at Edwalds, and listening to KOIL. They married in the spring of 1969.
Steve operates Leaders Drywall and Marge is a Realtor with NP Dodge. They were honored with a private celebration at Johnny’s Steakhouse by their children, Steffani Maas (Michael), Mitchell (Sara) and Morgan; and their grandsons, Tegann, Christian and Cameron.
Congratulatory messages can be sent to the following: 21814 Martinwood Drive, Council Bluffs 51503.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.