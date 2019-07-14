Kenneth Hummel will be celebrating his 95th birthday on July 22, 2019.
Kenneth’s family would like to invite family and friends to help him celebrate with an open house, July 21, 2019, at 2 Chisholm Lane, Council Bluffs, from 1 to 3 p.m.
