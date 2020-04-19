Dolores (Berens) Fischer, born on a farm near Dunlap, Iowa, on April 25, 1920, will celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
She married her 1938 Neola St. Joseph School classmate, Con Fischer, in 1947, after living and working in Omaha, Neb., as a stenographer for several years. They lived on the farm south of Neola for 66 and a half years, and raised three children, Mary Jo Dobrydney (Frank), Dorothy Mauro (Mike), and John Fischer (Mary). They moved to Underwood, Iowa, in 2013 and to Bethany Heights Assisted Living in 2019.
Please send Happy Birthday wishes to Dolores at: Bethany Heights, 11 Elliott St, Apt. 216, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.
