Tom and Diane Stull are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married June 20, 1970, at St. Anthony’s Church in Des Moines, Iowa, and moved to Council Bluffs shortly after.
They have two children, Jennifer, of San Diego, Calif., Kevin (Renee) and grandchildren, Emersyn and Gavin, of Council Bluffs.
Tom and Diane are both retired educators with the Council Bluffs Schools. Due to the pandemic, a family vacation has been postponed until next spring.
