Doc and La Vinna Blanchard will be celebrating their 70th anniversary May 16, 2020. The couple were married May 16, 1950, and their family includes their daughters, Jackie (Don), Sherri (Tye); grandchildren, Chris (Kickie), Danene, Terry; great-grandson, Ayden.
Please join their family in a card shower in their honor. Cards can be sent to: Doc and La Vinna Blanchard, P.O. Box 453
Oakland, IA 51560.
