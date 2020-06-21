Ethel Bell Hanslip, celebrated her 90th birthday on June 20, 2020.
A card shower was held in Bell’s honor that was hosted by her family. Bell’s friends and family members were encouraged to drop by her home at any time from 3 to 6 p.m., to wish her a happy birthday in person.
