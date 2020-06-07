On June 15, 2020, Evelyn Cecilia (Kula) Seidler will celebrate her 90th birthday with family and friends, in Denton, Texas.
Evelyn, the eldest of three girls, was born to Thomas and Cecilia Kula on June 15, 1930, in Fullerton, Neb., where she lived until she graduated from Fullerton High School in 1948. She moved to Omaha, Neb., where she met and then married her husband of 51 years, Frank Seidler, Jr., on September 27, 1952. Together they had three children: Teresa (married to Doug Speth), of Papillion, Neb., Frank III (married to Sandra Olsen), still on the Seidler farm, and Sharon (married to Fred Roennau), of
Roanoke, Texas. Evelyn has five grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
The couple lived on the Seidler farm, located 3 miles NE of Council Bluffs, until Frank’s death in November 2003. Evelyn remained on the farm until December of 2008, when she relocated to her new home, in Denton, where she is very active with family and the new friends she has made there.
Please join us in celebrating this milestone by sending a card to Evelyn at 9605 Rivercrest Dr., Denton, TX 76207.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.