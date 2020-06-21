Alvera was born on June 26, 1925, in Nazareth, Texas, to John and Anna Albracht, the youngest of eight children. They moved back to Nebraska when Alvera was 1 year old. She grew up and went to school in the Saint Bernard/Lindsay, Neb., area. After her parents died, when she was 17 years old, she lived with her oldest brother and his wife, on the farm, in Lindsay, for a while. She then lived in Rock Island, Ill., with a sister and her husband before moving to Omaha, Neb., where she worked at Omaha Steel for a time, making shell casings for 75mm artillery shells for the war effort. She was living and working in Denver, Colo., when the the war ended. She then moved back to Omaha, where she met and worked for Gerald “Jerry” Hill. She married the boss on September 27th, 1948, and became half-owner of the business. They settled in Council Bluffs where they raised four children, Bill, Jack, Nancy and Mary Kay, all while operating several cafes in the Council Bluffs/Omaha area over the years, the last being Hill’s Bar and Grill, until Jerry’s passing in 1984. Alvera still enjoys bingo, Tripoli and penny poker, and gin rummy with her great-granddaughters. Alvera has seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She would enjoy any birthday cards sent to her at: Alvera Hill, C/O Jack Hill, 128 E. Palmer Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51503.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.