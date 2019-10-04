A new mural in Council Bluffs tells a historical story.
Located at South 4th and Worth Street, the photographic collage is of Council Bluffs and the Gibraltar neighborhood. The mural was installed last month on the Pottawattamie County Genealogical Society building.
The images were selected after residents in the Gibraltar Neighborhood Association and members of the Pottawattamie Genealogical Society submitted their favorite photographs for consideration.
“For me, the most rewarding part of this project was how many folks contributed to its creation,” said Turner Morgan, neighborhood coordinator for The 712 Initiative and current president of the Gibraltar Neighborhood Association. “It really was a collaboration between the whole neighborhood and something we can be proud of for years to come.”
The piece was funded by the Iowa West Foundation and facilitated by The 712 Initiative in a series neighborhood walkability projects aimed to enhance the experience of being a pedestrian in the city, according to a press release.
Cory Peters, resident artist and longtime neighborhood advocate, compiled the collage which includes many current and historic Council Bluffs people and places. The photos came from personal collections as well as the Council Bluffs Public Library’s Special Collections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.