Actress Ann Reinking is sharing her passion for dance and choreography with the metro area.
Reinking is working with American Midwest Ballet to bring “In The Style of Bob Fosse” to two different stages this month.
The Broadway legend will present the piece as part of “Momentum,” an award-winning mixed repertory program that features a mix of three shorter ballets that showcase range of dance. The two other pieces include: Frank Chaves’ “Habaneras, The Music of Cuba” and Artistic Director Erika Overturff’s “Party Animals.”
Reinking was a longtime friend and collaborator with Bob Fosse, a famous director and choreographer. She also performed in some of Fosse’s productions and was his only serious relationship after his separation from nationally known actress and dancer Gwen Verdon, according to Midwest Ballet Marketing Director Jolie Koesters.
“The work is done in his style and way of moving, which is very distinctive, fun, elegant,” Reinking said. “It’s a very specific style and as specific as ballet can be.”
Earlier this year, the FX network released a television series that showcased the relationship between Fosse (Sam Rockwell), Verdon (Michelle Williams) and Reinking (Qualley). The show is titled “Fosse/Verdon.”
Reinking, who will continue to work with American Midwest Ballet after “Momentum,” recently visited the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center in Council Bluffs. She said she is looking forward to the opportunities that the center will bring.
“I went to see the new performance arts center in Iowa and it’s amazing. It’s going to be a spectacular place,” Reinking said. “It’s gorgeous, it’s a major contribution to the city, and it’s just wonderful.”
After the building is completed next year, Reinking said she will work in the new space.
Erika Overturff, artistic director and CEO of American Midwest Ballet announced Friday that Reinking will be among the guest instructors at the company’s first ever summer intensive June 22 to July 10, 2020. Reinking will teach theater dance and ballet, joined by another Broadway talent, Dylis Croman.
Performances for “Momentum” will be Friday Oct. 11 at the Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St., at 7:30 p.m. in Omaha, and Sunday, Oct. 13 at Iowa Western Community College Arts Center, 2700 College Road, at 2 p.m. in Council Bluffs. Ticket information can be found at ticketomaha.com and artscenter.iwcc.edu/tickets.asp.
— Nonpareil Digital Editor Krystal Sidzyik contributed to this report.
