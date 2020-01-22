Rose Dixon married Jerry Dixon 40 years ago, when she was 16 years old.
Their first wedding was small, and since then, Rose has dreamed of having a larger wedding.
But sometimes, life puts obstacles in front of dreams.
After surviving a house fire in 2017, and, more recently, a cervical cancer diagnosis, some local companies and good Samaritans helped make Rose’s wish of a dream wedding come true Friday.
Christie Blankenship, owner of CB Designs, saw the family asking for a wedding dress online.
“The family posted they were looking for a cheap dress on Facebook, she was very ill and the only thing she wanted in her life was to have a wedding,” Blankenship said.
Blankenship worked as a freelance planner for several years, but only recently created her company, CB Designs. She provided her wedding planning services to the Dixons for free.
Blankenship wasn’t the only business touched by the Dixon’s story.
Other people and companies that provided free services included: Jules’ Fireside provided the venue, Rose’s polka dot heart wedding dress was from Connie Bundy, event decor was provided by Sanji Johnson, Aimee Petereit served as the officiant, Vanessa Hargens Photography provided the wedding day photos, and catering and the DJ services were provided by Elegant Edge Events with Brenda Tharp and Natalie Kotrc.
The couple had four daughters, Billie Behaens, Jamy Sorick, Randie Singer and Jeremy Tackett-Dixon, and adopted more children over the 40 years.
“They are very family orientated,” Sorick said.
As a family, they couldn’t have afforded the wedding with other expenses, Sorick said.
“They’ve been having a hard time rebuilding everything after (the fire in 2017),” Sorick said. “Despite everything they’ve been through, they’ve taken it one day at a time; and they don’t let anything bring them down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.