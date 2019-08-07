The All Care Health Center, 906 S. Sixth St., will host an open house from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The local event is part of a national campaign to increase awareness of the ways health centers are providing affordable health care in communities.
All Care Health Center is at the forefront of a nationwide shift in addressing environmental and social factors as an integral part of primary care, reaching beyond the walls of conventional medicine to address the factors that may cause sickness — factors such as lack of nutrition, mental illness, homelessness and substance use disorders.
State Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa, R-Council Bluffs, as well as representatives of U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, R-3rd District, and Sen. Charles Grassly, R-Iowa, are expected to attend.
All Care Health Center will present its annual Spirit Award at 10:30 a.m., and Mayor Matt Walsh will read a proclamation at 11:30 a.m.
— Jon Leu
