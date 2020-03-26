The American Midwest Ballet Wednesday announced the rescheduled dates for its “Swing, Swing, Swing!” performances that were postponed from April 4 and 11 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Swing, Swing, Swing!” performances will now kick off the ballet’s Season 11 as follows:
Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St.
Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. in Omaha
Ticket holders have two options:
1. Current ticket will be honored on the new performance date for its venue for those planning to attend one of the rescheduled shows, or
2. Those who cannot attend the rescheduled performance, are asked to consider donating the value of their ticket to American Midwest Ballet.
“Your generous gift will help sustain us during this challenging time,” the ballet said in an email statement Wednesday. “You will receive a tax receipt for the full value of your donation.”
To donate your ticket, contact Development Director Sarah Maloney at sarah@amballet.org.
Should these options not work for you, contact the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center (boxoffice@paceartsiowa.org) or Ticket Omaha (ticketomaha@o-pa.org).
Be advised that you may experience a longer-than-normal wait time. Season ticket holders with questions, are asked to contact seasontickets@amballet.org.
