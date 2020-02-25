Dance to the Beat, the annual fundraiser to benefit the Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s Cardiovascular Patient Care Fund, will once again feature the band Taxi Driver, along with a night of dancing, light appetizers, local comedians and raffle prizes and auction items.
This year’s event will be held on Saturday at the Mid-America Center from 7 to 11 p.m.
The fundraiser benefits uninsured or underinsured cardiovascular patients at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. The fund supports the hospital’s cardiac patients by providing assistance with a variety of services such as medication, transportation and everyday living expenses.
Honorary co-chairs for this year’s Dance to the Beat are John and Barb Burns.
For those who wish to make a night of the event, a room block is available at Courtyard by Marriott Omaha East/Council Bluffs, 2501 Bass Pro Drive. Room cost is $79 plus tax.
Event tickets are $30 and may be ordered online at jehfoundation.org/events/dance-2-the-beat or purchased at the door. The ticket price includes the Taxi Driver concert and light appetizers.
“All of the working parts that make up our cardiac services, from Cardiac Center staff to the Emergency Department, the catheterization lab, the Intensive Care Unit, the medical-surgery units and the EMS personnel, are among the best and most dedicated I have ever worked with,” said Dr. Thomas Brandt, a cardiologist at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. “This is a superb group of people, and not just at Jennie Edmundson but throughout all of southwest Iowa.”
In addition to Brandt, Jennie’s Cardiac Center is served by Drs. Joseph Ayyub, Robert Armbruster and Anand Deshmukh.
Dance to the Beat has a two-fold purpose, said Tara Slevin, vice president of Volunteer Services and Foundation at Jennie.
“One goal is to raise funds to help cardiovascular patients cover some of the uninsured costs of their care,” she said. “The second is to raise awareness of the importance of exercise, nutrition and other factors that improve cardiac health.
“Without the support of our sponsors, our donors and the community, we couldn’t accomplish either goal.”
