The Council Bluffs Optimists and The Daily Nonpareil are accepting entries for the 2019 Holiday Lights Contest.
Photo entries — which must be submitted as a JPG file — will be accepted for separate contests for residents of Council Bluffs and those who live outside the city limits. Photo submissions may be sent to nonpareilonline.com/photosubmissions. Put “Holiday Lights Contest,” and the address including street number in the description box.
Entries will conclude at 5 p.m. on Dec. 16. The winners in both contests, plus the overall second-place winner, will receive prize packages from several local businesses. Once finalized, prizes will be announced.
Winners will be decided by the Council Bluffs Optimists.
The winning photos will be displayed in a late December issue of The Nonpareil.
