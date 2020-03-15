Spring is almost here, and signs of it are all around at Waubonsie State Park. Besides the tell-tale songbirds and reemerging early prairie plants, park officials also welcome the latest artist in residence, Terri Parish McGaffin from Sioux City.
This innovative program was the first of its type to be implemented in any of Iowa’s state parks. The goal of the residency is to connect with a broader audience of park-goers, thus increasing the number of visitors and ultimately educating more people about the Loess Hills ecosystem.
The artists and visitors engage with the natural resources of the park through a visual arts lens. Artists use their time at Waubonsie to immerse themselves in the landscape as a source of inspiration and opportunity to intensely focus on their work. In exchange for their accommodations they leave a permanent work of art for the park and conduct a public engagement session during their stay.
After over 30 years as an art professor and administrator, McGaffin’s retirement in December of 2019 is allowing her more time to concentrate fully on artistic practice and discovery.
Though not intentionally, she has become a 21st century “Regionalist”, because her paintings represent the regions where she lives and travels.
“My most recent visit to Waubonsie State Park reminded me of the unique beauty found there,” McGaffin said, reflecting on the opportunity to participate in the artist in residence program. “For some years, I have been making paintings of places. ‘Place’ defines human aspiration: we build homes, roads, cities and countries upon the foundation of the natural world.
“I have always believed that which I observe is more magical than that which I can invent. Stimulated by environment, I record these observations in paintings, which have a level of intimacy unlike other processes of representation.”
McGaffin’s work can be seen at tparish.carbonmade.com.
McGaffin will be residing at Waubonsie through the third week in March. She will use her residency exploring and making paintings of Waubonsie, and will host two “Painting from your Nature Photos” workshops at Washawtee Lodge.
Participants will be able to choose from a 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. session on March 21, where McGaffin will demonstrate a method for painting from photos.
Bring a print of your favorite photo, if possible, or work from an image on your phone or tablet. Small canvases, acrylic paint and brushes will be provided. This event is open to all ages, and creativity will be encouraged. Please RSVP for this event via Facebook or by emailing rebecca.castle@goldenhillsrcd.org. More details can be found on the Friends of Waubonsie Facebook page.
Terri is one of four artists participating in the Waubonsie State Park Artist in Residence Program’s second year. Other artists this year included photographer Sheila Newenham, exploringnaturephotos.com); photographer Shelly Eisenhauer, buroakphoto.com; and painter Kathy Fiscus.
On April 23, Eisenhauer will be hosting her public event, “10 Secrets for Stunning Nature Photos” at Washawtee Lodge from 6 to 8 p.m.. Stay tuned for an announcement about a public program by Kathy Fiscus later this spring.
Located in the Loess Hills of Southwest Iowa, Waubonsie State Park’s 2,000 plus acres feature prairies, savannas, and woodlands which are home to diverse flora and fauna, not to mention breathtaking vistas.
Park Manager Matt Moles has been working with Golden Hills RC&D Project Coordinator Lance Brisbois and Loess Hills National Scenic Byway Coordinator Rebecca Castle to develop and launch the project. While there have been other artist residency programs offered through the National Parks System and select parks in other states, this is the first such program in one of Iowa’s State Parks.
The program is loosely modeled after similar regional programs such as the Residency Program at Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts. The artists will receive lodging in a studio cabin and a primitive studio space in the park at no cost for the duration of the residency.
In return, artists will deliver at least one public program per month of their residency and donate one piece of art to the park at the conclusion of their stay.
Waubonsie State Park is only about an hour’s drive from Omaha or Lincoln, Nebraska; two hours from Kansas City; and 2.5 hours from Des Moines. It is located near the southern end of the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway.
To learn more about the Artist in Residence program and the artists, visit goldenhillsrcd.org/artist-in-residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.