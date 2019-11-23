If you’ve been waiting for the purr-fect time to help the animals at the Midlands Humane Society, your wait is almost over. Starting on Friday 29 through Dec. 31, all donations earmarked towards our Bark Friday year-end fundraising campaign will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $15,000 thanks to an anonymous donor.
This means that your $10 donation becomes $20; $25 becomes $50 and $200 becomes $400. Known as Black Friday to most savvy shoppers out there, we instill a little fun and call our year-end fundraising special Bark Friday — ha-ha, get it?
In the past, our network of supporters, both veteran donors and new, have always been incredibly gracious in helping us meet our match. These dollars are put towards spay and neuter surgeries, medicines, vaccines, food, treats and lots of loving care for the animals while at our facility.
Just after Bark Friday kicks off, you will find Giving Tuesday happening on Dec. 3. This global generosity movement unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.
It was created in 2012 with the simple concept of having one day to encourage people to simply “Do Good.” In the Omaha metro area, powered by Share Omaha and presented by TS Bank and Access Bank, more than 395 nonprofit organizations that help animals, homelessness, children, education, seniors, the environment, along with so many more awesome charities are asking for the community to become a “Do Gooder.”
You can donate dollars, products and your time. The Midlands Humane Society thoughtfully asks for your consideration in donating to our 501©3 charity during this holiday season. Whether you make your contribution on Giving Tuesday or anytime during our Bark Friday year-end fundraising campaign, please know we are doing the most with your donation.
Having between 200 and 250 animals in our care most every day, all donations make a huge impact on the care we can provide to animals in need while they recover, heal mentally or physically, learn some new skills and patience or simply wait for their forever homes. You can donate online through our website at midlandshumanesociety.org, mail in a check to 1020 Railroad Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51503 or simply stop by.
During Thanksgiving week (from Nov. 26-30) Midlands Humane Society will run some amazing adoption specials. All cats older than 1 year of age can be adopted for just $25 and all dogs older than 1 year will have $50 off their regular adoption fees. But, it gets even better.
We have amazing “fur-buster” deals set to be unleashed on Friday only. We will attempt to “Clear the Cat Colonies” featuring $10 adoption fees on the cats living life inside our colonies. These cats have been living with other cats, so they will probably be easier to assimilate into a home with other cats.
Top secret announcement: During our fur-buster promotion, we will also offer some of our dogs for a $50 adoption fee. That’s right, just $50. Stay tuned to our Facebook page to see who we select for this amazing deal.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by The Cimino Family: Bevo is a 3-year-old neutered male Border Collie mix. Bevo is a friendly, intelligent guy looking to join an active home that can provide both mental and physical exercise. He is not suited for a couch potato lifestyle. We think Bevo would love a home with kids age 6 or older. He gets along well with dogs his size, but we recommend no cats or small dogs. Bevo is not suitable for apartment living.
Bud is a 1-year-old neutered male Hound mix who arrived as a stray. Bud is a sensitive guy looking to join a laid-back home. He is slow to warm up and wary of new people. He needs a home without a lot of commotion where he can acclimate at his own pace. Bud would love to have a confident dog in his new home that he can learn from. We recommend kids 8 or older that can recognize when he needs his space. Bud is not suitable for apartment living.
Genie is a 1-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair and Nancy is a 7-month-old spayed female domestic shorthair who both arrived to MHS as strays. These little gals, along with all the adoptable animals are sure hoping for a home for the holidays.
If you think you have room, time and lots of love to give — please consider adopting one of the great pets up for adoption at MHS. We will be closed on Thanksgiving but open from noon to 6 p.m. during the week and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. We can be reached by phone at 712-396-2270.
