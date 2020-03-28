Dogs at the Midlands Humane Society are typically adopted after one-to-two weeks at the shelter.
An American Bulldog mix named Rocky was adopted after 309 days, according to Rachael Wilson, Midlands Humane Society director of training and behavior.
He arrived as an owner surrender in May 2019. Unsocialized, Rocky would growl at any person near him out of fear, Wilson said.
Staff members and volunteers worked with him using treats and wet dog food to gain his trust. Rocky started to calm down and let a person touch him for the first time two weeks after he arrived.
“At first he was a really big scared dog,” Wilson said. “The more time I spent with him the more I found he was a big goofy puppy.”
Rocky ended up being playful, a goofball and loved attention, Wilson said.
However, Wilson and the other Midlands Humane Society members had some work to do before he showed that personality, working to bring out his fun side through socializing and walks.
When they first tried to walk Rocky, Wilson said he was “an absolute monster on a leash dragging us around.”
“When he got here he wanted to huff and puff and bark at other dogs,” she said. “Now he’s able to completely ignore them when he’s on a walk.”
Wilson and volunteer dog walkers like Jan Torok worked with Rocky. With up to 20 dogs on the adoption floor, Torok said she tends to have a favorite — and while he was at the kennel, that was Rocky. She agreed Rocky was hard to walk at first, but was glad to see how he grew.
“He’s magnificent, I love that dog,” Torok said.
Rocky’s new family was impressed with him and how easy he was to walk.
After the adoption, Rocky was nervous the first day in his new home, but he settled right in after that, Wilson said. She hasn’t heard of any accidents or issues from the move since then and is happy the family took a chance on Rocky.
“I feel good we’re able to house dogs like Rocky that need more time,” Wilson said. “It’s thanks to the community we’re able to house dogs ... for nine months. Not (everyone) can house dogs that long.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.