A pair of upcoming Pottawattamie County Conservation events will offer locals a chance to connect with nature.
On Feb. 23, Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek will host “Breakfast with the Birds.” The nature preserve will offer breakfast in its Loess Hill Lodge, along with bird watching, starting at 9 a.m.
And on March 7, Botna Bend in Hancock will take guests on a guided night hike.
At Breakfast with the Birds, accomplished birder Nic Salick will be there to help identify birds and educate attendees, according to the conservation department.
“Learn more about the species that call Iowa home, get tips and tricks to improve your own bird identification skills and view the real thing from your indoor vantage point,” conservation officials said in a release.
The conservation department asked that participants be age 12 and older. The cost is $15 per person, which includes park admission, programming and breakfast. Hitchcock is located at 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek.
Botna Bend will host the “Twilight on the Trails” hike at 6:30 p.m. on March 7.
“Hit the trails with our naturalist and see what signs of early spring you can spot,” conservation officials said in a release. “Stop by and visit with the resident elk and bison herds to learn more about these amazing animals and enjoy sunset in this beautiful park.”
All ages are welcome. While the hike will not be strenuous, it will involve walking on uneven terrain in the dark. Please dress appropriately.
The cost for the hike is $5, which includes park admission, programming and refreshments. Hikers will meet at Olsen Lodge. Botna Bend is located at 42926 Mahogany Road in Hancock.
Both events are not pet friendly. Online registration in advance is required for both, go to pottcoconservation.com to register. For questions not answered online, call 712-545-3283.
