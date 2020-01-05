...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...A PERIOD OF NORTHWEST WINDS FROM 25 TO 30 MPH WITH
GUSTS UP TO AROUND OR ABOVE 45 MPH POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...HARRISON, SHELBY AND POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
