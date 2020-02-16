Behind every successful woman or man are those whom they employ. General Grenville Dodge was, of course, no exception. One of the most fascinating individuals under Dodge’s employment was former slave, S.J. “July” Miles, born around 1848 near Mobile, Alabama, as near as he could remember, when asked years later. When he died in 1941 in North Omaha, he was the last surviving African-American Civil War veteran in Nebraska.
We would know even less about Miles than we do today if it was not for an interview conducted three years before his death by a worker associated with the Library of Congress’ Negro History Project. This project sought to preserve the memories of African-Americans who had experienced slavery, the Civil War, Reconstruction and Jim Crow.
Thanks to this interview and a few other pearls of information, we can, modestly, consider the very different world that July Miles experienced — a world that changed much during his life.
It was into the world of slavery that Miles was born. Rightly called the United States’ “original sin,” America was addicted to this perversion and we remain haunted by its complex legacy today. It is fitting to remember that in the timeline of human history, American slavery was practiced, essentially, yesterday.
In the mid-18th century, one-fifth of New York City’s population was enslaved. Slaves built the Capital and the White House and even though slavery faded out in the North between 1789 and 1830, African Americans were relegated to the margins of Northern society and always underpaid.
“Everywhere we look in the North we find the evidence of black servitude,” writes Jenifer Frank, co-author of Complicity: How the North Profited from Slavery. In 1860, 4 million slaves constituted the nation’s single largest asset prompting Ta-Nehisi Coates to write that these facts “contradict this idea of enslavement as ancillary to American history, and establishes it as foundational.”
In his book “The Business of Slavery and the Rise of Capitalism,” Calvin Schermerhorn demonstrates the economic legacy of slavery continues today: “The typical black family has just one-tenth of the wealth of a typical white family.” African-Americans own just 1.5% of our Nation’s wealth while making up 13% of the population. The legacy of American slavery remains relevant in both historical and contemporary American discourse. As always, the past and the present are in conversation with one another.
As a slave, July Miles did not benefit from any formal education. He did learn how to write his name and, later in life, to read a little. Miles reports that his master was a “good man” and that “his family was happy.”
Yet, despite this, conditions were severe enough for him to risk the severe consequences of fleeing. He ran away when he was around 14 years old and joined the Union army enlisting in the 96th Colored Infantry. The majority of his service was on a gun boat in the Gulf of Mexico. A remarkable turn of events as Miles had probably never traveled further than a few dozen miles from his former owner’s estate. He’d never seen the great Mississippi, let alone the ocean.
One can imagine Miles on the bow of the gunboat reflecting such a swift change in his circumstances. We can presume that he served on a deep-draft iron clad warship. The aim of his mission was likely to maintain the blockade of Southern ports and to protect Union shipping from Confederate privateers. (That’s right, confederate pirates. President Jefferson Davis, early in the war, issued a Proclamation of Marque and Reprisal authorizing Confederate ship owners to seize Union commercial shipping.)
Stationing “Colored” sailors on gun boats was practical. Prior to the Civil War, the United States Navy had a total of 13 primary vessels. In 1861, the United States government purchased 176 ships and contracted for an additional 49. Ultimately, nearly 500 ships would be commissioned by the close of the war. Quite simply, the Navy needed bodies for the unpleasant work involved in servicing warships.
It was also, in the early years of the war, less controversial to have black servicemen in the Navy than on the battlefield as many a Union solider was loathed to see former slaves armed.
Following the war, July Miles, now an experienced sailor, found employment on various steamboats traveling up and down the Mississippi River. In the 1880s, somehow, in a fortunate turn of events, his brother found him a job working in private cars for the Union Pacific Railroad. As he had traveled the ocean and rivers, now he traveled the rails all across the country serving the wealthy in their private cars. He was transferred to the Pullman Division and was subsequently stationed in Omaha in 1892 where he would live for the rest of his life.
For five years, Miles worked as a retainer in General Dodge’s private railroad car beginning, we believe, in 1892. Miles was both porter and cook.
In addition to these duties, he saw to any other of the General’s needs that might arise. It was during this time, in his late 40s, that Miles taught himself how to read and write. We know that Dodge trusted his porter as he would leave him with large amounts of silver and gold to safeguard when he was away.
We are grateful to George Simons, General Dodge’s former cook, the now well-known and appreciated frontier artist who painted a stunning portrait of July Miles. (Simons died in December 1904 and we should presume the portrait was painted around the turn of the last century.)
This fortunately composed portrait provides us with a sympathetic rendering of July Miles. At this point, he had lost most of his teeth and had a grey beard. His comportment was evidence of his long and storied life.
The year was 1938 and a gentleman employed by the resources of the Library of Congress arrived at the home of Mr. Miles to interview him. Living on 2306 N. 29th St. (the house still stands today), the home was described as a “modest standard of living.” The room was filled with old pictures of which Mr. Miles was very proud. Miles was described as “dark skinned, slightly stooped and ... a gray beard that is well kept. He is shorter in height than the average person and is very thin.” The interviewer further dismissively stated: “Mr Miles has no special skills and his only interests seem to be in talking of Civil War days” adding that he could not gain “very much information from Mr. Miles that will be of value to the survey as he continually talks of reconstruction days and of working on the boats of the Mississippi River.”
Over the course of his life he was married five times and was survived by a daughter. He was among the eldest members of his church, Mount Moriah Baptist church, which still serves the community to this day.
Upon his death, on June 13, 1941, services were held at Mount Moriah. July Miles was buried in the Grand Army of the Republic plot at Forest Lawn Memorial park.
— Tom Emmett is the executive director of the Historic General Dodge House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.