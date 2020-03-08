The new Y Bluffs Bridge Club, a southwest Iowa affiliate of the American Contract Bridge League and an extension of the YMCA Healthy Living Center, located at 714 S. Main St., has announced a new series of bridge classes for individuals to brush up their bridge or learn bridge from scratch.
The classes will be taught by the director of the Y Bluffs Bridge Club, Pierre Flatowicz, co-owner and director of the House of Cards located at 42nd and Center Streets in Omaha.
An ACBL certified director and instructor, Flatowicz has taught bridge to over 2,000 students, young and old alike, over a 40 year-span who said, “Bridge is a fun hobby, which is mind-expanding. It is an absorbing activity you can enjoy throughout your lifetime while making new and valued friendships. Come join us!”
Covering a period of eight weeks, the new contract bridge classes will be held on Tuesdays beginning on April 7 from 9 until 11 a.m., and run through May 20.
The cost for eight, two-hour, bridge classes will be $80. Students will receive a complimentary card for eight bridge sessions at the new Y Bluffs Bridge Club to follow at their convenience.
The Y Bluffs Bridge Club, launched last September, meets every Thursday to play from 11:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m., with the exception of major holidays. A 30-minute bridge lesson at 10:45 a.m. precedes the beginning of games.
To supplement the bridge learning process, students are invited to attend, as well, the no cost sessions from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday mornings during which they will receive individual instruction on bidding and playing each bridge hand. This instructional session is under the guidance of Dr. James Rochelle.
When asked to comment on the new series of classes, Leo McIntosh, vice president of Iowa operations for the Charles Lakin YMCA said, “We have been gratified by the enthusiastic response to our new Y Bluffs Bridge Club which opened last autumn. We have an impressive number of dedicated bridge hobbyists who attend the bridge sessions on a regular basis.
“However, we have additional space and room to accommodate more players, and we would welcome an even greater turnout of bridge enthusiasts or brand new players from the greater Council Bluffs area to take advantage of these new classes we have planned for you. We can assure those attending an enjoyable learning experience and lifetime hobby with like-minded people.”
To sign up for the new bridge classes, contact the YMCA Healthy Living Center at 712-323-5995.
