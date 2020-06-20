This week is Kitten’s Galore! All of those wonderful spring kittens are finally old enough to be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and ADOPTED. The most fun for them will be meeting their new family and moving into their new home where they will be loved furever.
Darling Betsy is about eight weeks old.
This little sweetheart is comfortable around children and other cats. She will be getting spayed next week. And will soon be ready to move in with her new furever family.
Betsy came to SOLAS from Nebraska City
Because they don’t have an animal shelter.
Their mother disappeared for some reason when they were only four weeks old.
Kovoo is an absolutely stunning red tabby.
This little snuggle bug will soon be magically growing a stunning long fluffy red fur coat! This little guy get along great with children, cats and dogs.
Periwinkle is our darling little princess.
She’s still a little bit on the shy side — but with lots of TLC she’ll outgrow that very soon. She’s a little darling diluted Tortoiseshell. She will probably be available for adoption at the end of June or the first week of July.
All of our SOLAS cats and kittens are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before adoption. Their cost for adoption is
$75 each or two for $125.
If you’re interested in adopting any of our featured cats or kittens, please call SOLAS at 402-968-0822.
Have a “purrfect “ day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.