Have you been looking for an absolutely adorable kitten? If so, SOLAS has a stunning group of kittens who are all being vetted this week.
What this means is next week SOLAS will have a stunning group of absolutely adorable kittens who would just love to join your “family circle.”
Jasmine is a 2-year-old Tortie who became a mother to five darling kittens in February. She was a marvelous mother who took great care in protecting her children.
Since all of her kittens have been adopted, she has become very playful and has a lot of energy. She currently has a “boyfriend” who comes to visit her every evening. Jasmine has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped and is waiting for you to come and adopt her.
Our beautiful Belle, who is not quite an adult yet, has managed to squeeze her way into this weeks column. She is an adorable 10 week old little darling who has a slight neurological damage from birth.
This, however, is not contagious. She runs, plays and wrestles but has a slight difficulty in climbing. However, she gets along great with other cats and dogs.
Lily is extremely sweet and loves to converse with other cats. She also likes to watch out the window and plays with cat toys.
If you’ve fallen in love with any of the cats or kittens, please call SOLAS at 402.968.0822.
