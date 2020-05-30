We love cats. And we know we’re not the only ones.
Just watching a cat investigate, climb, run, and leap into the air on a whim can leave us in complete awe. The way their body twists, contorts and stretches to get to their desired location or land safely from the highest of heights is a spectacle to witness.
Top that with all their other abilities and you have the “purr-fect” recipe for a fun night, simply watching your cat play, especially since most of us are stuck at home anyways. Saddened by the fact that Olympic activities scheduled for the Summer of 2020 have been postponed due to COVID-19, let’s instead admire the amazing athleticism of your cat.
Have you ever seen your fluffy, well-pampered cat wake up from his fifth nap of the day and dart at full speed towards the window to chatter uncontrollably at a bird or squirrel eating treats near your patio? Do you think of your cat as an amazing athlete who can run faster and out-maneuver any human?
If you live with a cat, you’ve undoubtedly seen these funny felines zip through the house, leap from one piece of furniture to another, spring onto a countertop, or jump off a bookshelf with ease.
Their true talents, however, dwarf that if the need arose. To add insult to injury, your cat can perform these athletic feats without the hint of a warm-up. This is directed to all you power walkers, runners, high and long jumpers, and even hurdlers out there – most of you wouldn’t think of performing any of these activities without some good stretching ahead of time.
But your couch-potato cat can out-sprint the world’s fastest runner. The maximum speed for a human is about 27 mph and that can be only be attained for a short time by only a handful of people in prime condition.
An average athlete can probably run about 22 mph. That leaves the rest of us – trotting along doing our best at 10-15 mph. The average housecat can reach a speed of roughly 30 mph and that is without the carb feast the night before.
What does it take to get your cat to run that fast? It’s usually the motivation factor of a prey item, such as a mouse or bird or something coming up behind them like a dog in pursuit.
Take a moment this weekend to engage with your cat. Get some cat nip, use a laser light toy, or drag a string. Simply play with your cat, and when you’re done, give him a hug and a head-bump kiss in honor or Hug a Cat Day.
MHS Pets of the Week, brought to you by Wolf Brothers Western Wear and Boots for Less:
Are you in need of a cat who is likely to perform all the antics mentioned above? Ike is an 8-month-old neutered male domestic shorthair. He is certainly spiffy — all dressed in a fantastic grey fur suit.
Reggie is a 2-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair modeling the traditional black and white classic tuxedo. Both boys want to leave shelter life and explore some new digs. Would you have room in your home for a new guy?
Jeff and Mutt are two handsome finches who are looking for their next home. You’d be hard pressed to find cuter birds around and their bright orange beaks are strikingly beautiful. And get this, they will happily sing for food! Truly, their songs are quite soft and easy on the ears.
Their adoption fee is just $10 each.
Daisy is a 1.5-year-old spayed female Jack Russell/Cattle Dog mix. She is sweet but finds herself being very timid of new people and change. She’s looking for a special home that can tap into her potential.
Once she’s comfortable she loves to play, zoom around the yard and snuggle. In her previous home, Daisy began guarding her owner and would become very reactive to people invading their space. Luckily with the great care and lessons she’s learning from our Animal Care Team at MHS, she’s making great progress.
She would benefit from an owner that can be diligent with her training and exercise regime. She does very well with other dogs, so we are looking for a home that already has a confident, playful dog.
Please remember, we are operating on an appointment-only basis and starting June 1 we will require the use of face coverings for all guests in the building. To help keep our staff, customers, and animals as safe as possible, we have placed numerous hand sanitizers around the building and will encourage their use while visiting us.
We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time and are incredibly pleased that so many animals are finding homes with wonderful people.
