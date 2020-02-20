Today is National Love Your Pet Day!
Whether it be a dog, cat, bird, fish, reptile, rodent or other kind of animal companion, our pets come into our lives and set up permanent shop in our hearts.
Video below: Tank the Guinea Pig loves warm towels to hide in and celery to nibble on. (Turn up the sound for the full, chewy effect.)
If you are looking for a pet to share your life and home with, check out the furry friends available at the Midlands Humane Society, 1020 Railroad Avenue. It is open open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cats in foster homes are also available for adoption through Support Our Local Animal Shelter. For more information, call SOLAS at 402-968-0822.
Before you adopt, consider what type of pet is right for you and/or your family. Check out these tips courtesy Metro Creative Connection:
Decide if you want a young pet or prefer an older animal, each of which has its advantages and disadvantages. While puppies and kittens can be attractive, they require extra time and care upon being welcomed into a home, and that can be rough if young children are in the home and not accustomed to pets and their unique behaviors. In such instances, an older established animal may be a better fit, especially if you can devote the time to retraining the animal to your preferences. If you already have pets, you'll need to find one that's compatible with your existing animals.
The American Veterinary Medical Foundation says to carefully consider if you can provide the amount of attention your pet will need. Different species and breeds require various amounts of care. A ferret or hamster may be self-sufficient most of the day, while a boisterous puppy will not be. People who travel frequently or are out of the house most of the day will have to keep this in mind as well.
Affordability is another factor to consider. Assess whether you have the money necessary to offer shelter, recreation, medical care, food, exercise, and socialization for this particular pet. If you cannot budget for a pet that has a lot of needs, look for one that has relatively inexpensive care requirements, like a fish.
Remember that some animals can live many years, while others have a relatively short life span. Factor this into your decision as well. Once you make the commitment to the pet, it's unfair to surrender an animal simply because you failed to recognize the time and energy required to take care of it.
For more assistance choosing a pet, speak with a trusted veterinarian or animal expert about the traits of certain animals and breeds up for consideration.
Happy Love Your Pet Day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.