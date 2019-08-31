The Celebration of Life Choir is accepting new members through Sept. 22 for its Christmas season.
The choir, directed by Jan Hoden, will practice from 4 to 6 p.m. every Sunday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., beginning on Sept. 8.
The group will be performing, “Joy! He Will Reign,” arranged and orchestrated by Cliff Duren this year. The choir will perform multiple times on the weekends of Nov. 30-Dec. 1 and Dec. 7-8.
All voice ranges are needed. No audition is required, but members must be at least 14 years old. Past members are encouraged to join as the choir celebrates its 45th year.
For more information, call Peggy Golden at 712-322-4464 or Jan Hoden at 402-639-6357.
