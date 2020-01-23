Once discovered, cancer can — and frequently does — take its toll physically, mentally and financially.
To help three local community members facing cancer diagnoses with the financial burden it entails, Christian bands Contrast, Forgiven Sinner and I Am the Pendragon are playing at a benefit concert Friday.
The three bands will play at Crossroads Church, 1307 N. 28th St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert will start at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door, although donations will also be accepted during the concert.
Ken Block, Forgiven Sinner band member, said he’s hoping 500 people attend the concert.
Ten-percent of proceeds will go toward the American Cancer Society with the rest going to recipients Kevin Corbin, Jesi Determan and Christina Zellmer.
Not being one to drink or smoke, Corbin said he was dumbfounded by his cancer diagnosis. According to his doctor, the cancer was caused from pesticides while he had been working outside.
“It crossed my mind how this would not only affect me but my wife, my mom, my siblings because when they found out, they were a wreck,” Corbin said.
However, he is thankful for his fellow church members, wife, family and time spent praying.
Determan also found peace from the impact of her breast cancer diagnosis through the church and prayer working as a youth pastor. She said she was mostly at peace about her diagnosis, feeling it was God’s plan to help reach others. She admitted, though, there have been a few shaky moments.
“There was one moment where I was breaking down with my mom over the phone, and it was like ‘What if I died?’” she said.
Both Corbin and Determan had considered themselves church members beforehand and kept their faith after a cancer diagnosis.
Zellmer had gone to church when she was a teenager, although it wasn’t until her life was uprooted with a brain tumor that she went to church and looked to God again.
“God knew it was going to take something big to get my attention. A brain tumor tells you how big my issues were,” Zellmer said.
She had left the church as a teenager after she’d been told she would “go to hell,” while pregnant with her first child.
Since her brother and his family have reached out to support her, Zellmer is reaching back to church and God.
Suzie Mayes from the American Cancer Society will also be at the concert to give information on resources available through their organization to assist Corbin, Determan, Zellmer and others with a cancer diagnosis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.