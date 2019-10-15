Council Bluffs Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution
The Council Bluffs Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will hold their next regular business meeting at noon on Saturday .
The meeting will be held at the 4th Avenue Grill, 115 N. Fourth Ave. in Logan. Serving as hostess for this meeting will be Marjorie Sass. Lunch will not be provided, but members can order from the menu.
Members are asked to consider wearing pink or a pink ribbon to the meeting to demonstrate the chapter’s support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Each year, DAR chapters are encouraged to celebrate the date of the founding of the National Society on Oct. 11, 1890, by participating in a “Day of Service.”
This year our chapter will “Pass the Pillowcase” during the meeting to help raise funds for our chapter’s “DAR Pillowcase Project for Military Troops”. With troops deployed around the world, this project hopes to bring a “little comfort of home” to our service men and women.
This fall, our chapter has selected a troop currently deployed in the Republic of Niger. To learn more about this project, to learn how you can help, or to nominate a specific military unit, visit darpillowcaseproject.com.
In addition to the regular business meeting, members will be discussing the chapter’s participation in the upcoming Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade and the Patriotic Christmas tree our members will be decorating at the Historic Dodge House.
Following the meeting, Iowa’s Mother of the Year, Christine Petersen of Harlan will speak.
Members are encouraged to bring any used ink cartridges and Box Tops for Education they have collected to the meeting. Also, please bring any items to donate for veterans’ and women’s shelters. Items needed include gift cards, shave cream, razors, aftershave, combs, brushes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, denture cream or powder, denture brushes, talc, socks, sweatshirts and sweatpants, etc.
All current or prospective member of DAR are invited to attend. The Council Bluffs Chapter has members from western Iowa including Pottawattamie, Cass and Harrison Counties. For information on the Council Bluffs Chapter of DAR, questions about membership or the application process, contact Constance Fenn at rcfenn@msn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.